Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells 1,508 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,303,489.20. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28.
NYSE:SNOW opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.02.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
