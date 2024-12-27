Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Anne Raimondi Sells 27,233 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Asana by 195.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $3,159,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp raised Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

