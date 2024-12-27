Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Anne Raimondi Sells 27,233 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of ASAN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Asana by 195.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $3,159,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.