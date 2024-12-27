CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 6,236 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.36 per share, for a total transaction of $463,708.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,011.48. This represents a 3.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Price Performance

CVR Partners stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

