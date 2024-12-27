Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 23,057 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,920. This trade represents a 85.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelzoo Stock Up 6.4 %

TZOO opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Travelzoo by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

