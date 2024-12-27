Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells 36,771 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $746,451.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 718,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,576,212. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ming Hom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, James Ming Hom sold 58,382 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $1,071,309.70.

On Wednesday, December 4th, James Ming Hom sold 53,891 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $538,910.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

