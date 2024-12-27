Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 71,429 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $991,434.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,983,450.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.04 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

