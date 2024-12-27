Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Insider Shaleen Devgun Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

