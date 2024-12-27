Jay A. Pack Sells 59,165 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Jay A. Pack sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $869,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,852. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mission Produce stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter worth $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVO. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

