Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L Acquires 27,502 Shares

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $301,971.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,981,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,639,340.50. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Suvretta Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 42,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $278.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTC
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.