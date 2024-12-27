Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L Acquires 27,502 Shares

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $301,971.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,981,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,639,340.50. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Suvretta Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 42,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $278.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $5,881,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,763 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

