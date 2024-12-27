Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $626,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 188.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $179.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

