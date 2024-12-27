BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) CEO Amanda Long Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 19.3 %

BigBear.ai stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBAI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.