Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 1,300,000 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,687,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,579.30. This represents a 11.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 205,149 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,994.53.

On Monday, November 25th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 4,411,764 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.52.

Alset Stock Performance

Alset stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Alset Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

