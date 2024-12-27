Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 1,035 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

AXON stock opened at $623.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $574.89 and its 200-day moving average is $426.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.72 and a twelve month high of $698.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

