InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CEO Sells $1,114,105.92 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $1,114,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,004,266.24. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Liren Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InterDigital alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $194.52 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 81.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on InterDigital

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.