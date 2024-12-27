Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 248.0%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Accor Stock Up 0.1 %
Accor stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Accor has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $9.93.
Accor Company Profile
