Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Drops By 73.8%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.