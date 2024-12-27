Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Drops By 73.8%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

