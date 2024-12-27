OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 190,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company has a market cap of £24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

