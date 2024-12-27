OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 190,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
OPG Power Ventures Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company has a market cap of £24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OPG Power Ventures
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.