Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

