Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $14.18.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
