Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.4 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $50.07.
Aalberts Company Profile
