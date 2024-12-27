Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.4 days.

Aalberts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.