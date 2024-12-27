ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$47.25 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of C$38.83 and a twelve month high of C$45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.13.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.