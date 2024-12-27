Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Grows By 137.8%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Adecco Group stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHEXY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

