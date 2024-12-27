American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 475.6% in December

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 475.6% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

