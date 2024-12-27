Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

AHNR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

