Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
AHNR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Athena Gold Company Profile
