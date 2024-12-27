Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) were down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 743.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,092.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,318.30). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

