Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 743.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,092.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 756.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

