Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on Vistry Group
Vistry Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.