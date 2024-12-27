Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in December

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.