Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in December

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
Shares of AFGVF stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.08.
About Agfa-Gevaert
