Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Grows By 1,066.7%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $0.02 on Friday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.