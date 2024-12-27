AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in December

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.

AGL Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

AGLNF opened at $6.85 on Friday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.