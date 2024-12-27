PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 933.3% in December

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $8.49 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $4.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.47. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

