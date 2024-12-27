Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,572,400 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 16,326,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,232.2 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.58.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
