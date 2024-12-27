ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 2,420.0% in December

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 2,420.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
AAVMY opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $18.40.
