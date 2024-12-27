ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 2,420.0% in December

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 2,420.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

AAVMY opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

