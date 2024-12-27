Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

