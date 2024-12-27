National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Insider Health Corp National Sells 28,147 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Health Corp National sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $3,200,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,056,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,147,805.36. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $111.76 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.43.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

