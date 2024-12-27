Mayukh Sukhatme Sells 185,946 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 185,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,231,352.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,836,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,038,564. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mayukh Sukhatme also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 689,495 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $8,280,834.95.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 412,584 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $4,971,637.20.
Roivant Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ROIV
Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.