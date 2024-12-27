Mayukh Sukhatme Sells 185,946 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 185,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,231,352.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,836,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,038,564. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mayukh Sukhatme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 689,495 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $8,280,834.95.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 412,584 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $4,971,637.20.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

