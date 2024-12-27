Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells 12,570 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $245.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

