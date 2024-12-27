Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 192,573 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 192,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,829,730.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,808.80. The trade was a 51.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 1.8 %

IPI stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 24,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 282.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Read More

