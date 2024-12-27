Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Purchases 209,500 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,384.24. This represents a 90.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Progyny Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $42.08.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays dropped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
