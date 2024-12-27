Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Purchases 209,500 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,384.24. This represents a 90.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Progyny Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth $56,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 925.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays dropped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

