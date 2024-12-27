Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek Acquires 152,486 Shares

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek bought 152,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $1,448,617.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,323.50. This represents a 89.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexander Buffett Rozek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 52,632 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

SKYH stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.80. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sky Harbour Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sky Harbour Group

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sky Harbour Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.