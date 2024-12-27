Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Director Purchases $9,999,999.90 in Stock

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) Director Aron R. English bought 10,101,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,467,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,627. This represents a 188.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANEB stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -1.09.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

