CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 18,071 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $365.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.47 and its 200 day moving average is $316.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.25.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

