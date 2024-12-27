Michael Benkowitz Sells 10,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total transaction of $3,619,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $932,745.15. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total transaction of $6,109,800.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total value of $5,504,562.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

UTHR opened at $364.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.37. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,929 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 61,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 49,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

