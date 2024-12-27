CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,217 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $365.08 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.86, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

