CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,217 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $365.08 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.86, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
