Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 38,461 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,537,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,741,751.02. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20.

On Monday, September 30th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.01.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.