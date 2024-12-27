Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 71,161 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,490,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,695. This trade represents a 91.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.

Chewy Stock Down 2.8 %

CHWY stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

