Contrasting Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ)

The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) are both finance, insurance, and real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The PMI Group and Essent Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essent Group $1.23 billion 4.72 $696.39 million $6.90 7.89

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than The PMI Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PMI Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Essent Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The PMI Group and Essent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Essent Group has a consensus target price of $64.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Essent Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essent Group is more favorable than The PMI Group.

Profitability

This table compares The PMI Group and Essent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A Essent Group 60.15% 13.81% 10.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Essent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Essent Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essent Group beats The PMI Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PMI Group

(Get Free Report)

The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other. As a United States residential mortgage insurer, PMI offers a variety of mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of its customers. In November 2011, the Company announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

