Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells 159,513 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 159,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $4,006,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,279,200. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $22.10 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.25). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 282.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.