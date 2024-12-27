Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 233,028 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 18th, Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46.

OKTA stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Okta from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

