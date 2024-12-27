NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,274,163.20 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,163.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,802,224 shares in the company, valued at $276,536,934.40. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $640,614.68.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $4,215,019.29.
- On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.
- On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ NAMS opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
View Our Latest Research Report on NAMS
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
