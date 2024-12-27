NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,274,163.20 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,163.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,802,224 shares in the company, valued at $276,536,934.40. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $640,614.68.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $4,215,019.29.

On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.

On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 35.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,231.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 69.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

