CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO William D. Nash Sells 120,513 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $85.17 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CarMax

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.